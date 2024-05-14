Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $49.54. 177,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,644. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,889,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.