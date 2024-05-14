Piper Sandler Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $187.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

