HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 430.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 44,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.85) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

