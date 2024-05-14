HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,374. The company has a market capitalization of $634.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40 and a beta of 1.12. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

