PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 599,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,647,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 17.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 442,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

