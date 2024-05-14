Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at B. Riley

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.54. 177,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,644. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,928 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

