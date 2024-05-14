Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DE stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,535. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. Decisive Dividend has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$11.50.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.60 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend will post 0.5597098 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,898 shares of company stock worth $41,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

