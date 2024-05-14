88 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAT opened at $358.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

