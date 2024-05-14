Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,069 shares of company stock worth $14,680,065. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $275.17. 333,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.06 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

