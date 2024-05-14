Sébastien Martel Buys 2,110 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52.
Sébastien Martel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Sébastien Martel bought 1,500 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International stock traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$186.50. 60,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,760. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$202.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
