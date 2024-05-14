Sébastien Martel Buys 2,110 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52.

Sébastien Martel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Sébastien Martel bought 1,500 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$186.50. 60,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,760. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$202.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$182.78.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

