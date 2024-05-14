The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $325,345.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,813 shares in the company, valued at $414,804.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,867. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 97,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,944. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Equities analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

