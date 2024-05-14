Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.47 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $142.40 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $11.79 or 0.00019202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,574,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,803,487 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.