IDEX (IDEX) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $45.94 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.
IDEX Token Profile
IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IDEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars.
