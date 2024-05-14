ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.83. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 7,275,723 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $788.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

