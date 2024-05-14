Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $26.25. Li Auto shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1,252,648 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

