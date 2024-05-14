Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 1,343,928 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

