Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.60. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 314,645 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

