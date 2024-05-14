Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down to $204.17

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.17, but opened at $197.58. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $200.43, with a volume of 202,374 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLUT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13,302.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $119,485,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $70,371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $65,315,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $58,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

