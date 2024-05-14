Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down to $47.61

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $43.20. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 332,693 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.50 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 11.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

