Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.70. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,153,128 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $706.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.