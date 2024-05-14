TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $1.98. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 5,047,433 shares changing hands.

WULF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

TeraWulf Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 97.4% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 542,496 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

