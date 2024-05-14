Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.07. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 6,420,721 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 22.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $642.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

