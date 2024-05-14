Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.91. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 550,174 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $779.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 126.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.