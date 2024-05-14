Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.98. Immatics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 123,173 shares.

Immatics Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 179.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,781,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

