Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.98. Immatics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 123,173 shares.
Immatics Stock Up 8.4 %
The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 179.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
