Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $6.20. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 20,070,254 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust



Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

