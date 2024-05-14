Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.75. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 555,839 shares.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

