Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Grows By 27.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 259,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,753. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

