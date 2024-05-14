Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $240.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

