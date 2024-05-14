Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Update

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Akili Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ AKLI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 93,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Akili has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.67.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 3,545.47%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
