Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Update

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akili Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AKLI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 93,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Akili has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 3,545.47%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

About Akili

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akili stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Free Report ) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Akili worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

