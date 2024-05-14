Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 59.5% in April

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the April 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Airgain

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Airgain worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,069. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

