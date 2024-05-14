Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allot Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 35,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

