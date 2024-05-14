Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ainos Stock Performance

AIMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 27,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Get Ainos alerts:

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.