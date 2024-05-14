Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ainos Stock Performance
AIMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 27,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
About Ainos
