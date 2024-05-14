Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Grows By 34.5%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 106,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,344. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AgriFORCE Growing Systems
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.