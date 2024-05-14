Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Grows By 34.5%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 106,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,344. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

