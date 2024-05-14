Church & Dwight (CHD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD):

5/6/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $110.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

