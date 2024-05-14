Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently:
- 4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $297.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $334.00 to $297.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2024 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.24. The company had a trading volume of 424,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,248. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is a Dividend King?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.