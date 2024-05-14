Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently:

4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $297.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $334.00 to $297.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.24. The company had a trading volume of 424,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,248. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after buying an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,727,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

