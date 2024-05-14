Southern (NYSE:SO) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.16

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 163383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Southern Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 893,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,952 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 521,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

