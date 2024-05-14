Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rises By 44.2%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Symrise Stock Up 0.2 %

Symrise stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 28,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,998. Symrise has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Symrise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

