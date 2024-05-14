Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

