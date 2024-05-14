Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 309,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,820. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

