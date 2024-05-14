Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

CARA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,037. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

