Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 382.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 153,223,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,123,809. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

