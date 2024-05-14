ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0493

ASD (ASD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04831293 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,611,328.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

