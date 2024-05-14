Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.