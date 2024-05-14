Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 546,768 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.45% of Diamondback Energy worth $126,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FANG opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

