Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
Juniata Valley Financial stock remained flat at $11.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Juniata Valley Financial
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.