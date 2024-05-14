Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance

Juniata Valley Financial stock remained flat at $11.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

