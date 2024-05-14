Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 1,166,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,745,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,448. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 11.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 160.5% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

