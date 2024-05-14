Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $245.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,577. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

