Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.86. 1,402,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,787. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.31. The stock has a market cap of $433.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.