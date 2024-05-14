Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 3,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 7.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. 257,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

