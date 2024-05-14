RBA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 177,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 749,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. 688,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

